NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Caroline Woods delivers the pre-market update on July 18th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Strong earnings and data gives Wall Street momentum

Stocks are little changed Friday morning after the S&P 500 notched a record close on Thursday. Fueling the latest rally has been a combination of company earnings and recent economic data.

Big Banks dominated this week's earnings headlines with several CEOs including J.P. Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Bank of America's Brian Moynihan using the word "resilient" to describe consumers and the economy.

and Bank of America's using the word "resilient" to describe consumers and the economy. Traders are reacting favorably to Thursday's U.S. Retail Sales data. After sales fell in both April and May amid tariff talk in Washington , consumers picked up their spending in June.

Opening Bell

New York City Emergency Management Department rings the opening bell

Closing Bell

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) celebrates the continued growth of local mortgage experts across America

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution