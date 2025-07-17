NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Caroline Woods delivers the pre-market update on July 17th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + The Walt Disney Company rings Opening Bell to celebrate Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary

Stocks are pointing to a mixed open Thursday morning as investors track the latest developments involving President Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell . On Wednesday, markets finished a volatile session in the green.

Traders will be eyeing the latest batch of earnings including reports from NYSE-Listed TSMC and Travelers. These results will offer insight into how executives are viewing the current situation.

The NYSE welcomes the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) in celebrating Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary. CEO Bob Iger , Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum join NYSE President Lynn Martin , alongside Mickey and Minnie, in ringing the bell from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California .

Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Hearts to Homes celebrates its mission of providing essential home furnishings to young adults aging out of foster care

