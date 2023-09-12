TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) launches the Nuveen Global Green Bond Fund, offering a total-return-seeking bond allocation aligned with environmental themes. The majority of the Fund's investments are in labelled and non-labelled green bonds that Nuveen expects will have a positive impact on the environment with a focus on renewable energy, climate change and natural resource projects.

As one of the largest green bond investors in the world and one of the largest managers of assets under ESG principles, New York City-based Nuveen supports the financial futures of millions of investors, serving institutions, financial intermediaries and individuals in more than 30 countries worldwide with US$1.1 trillion in assets under management (as of June 30, 2023). Nuveen is a recognized leader in fixed income, impact investing and alternatives, with investment capabilities across both public and private asset classes.

"Coupled with worries around climate change, Canadians are concerned about what the transition to a low-carbon economy means for the well-being of their families," says Carol Lynde, president and CEO of Bridgehouse Asset Managers. "As a leader in responsible investing for 50+ years, Nuveen has a long track record of putting capital to work for both investors and our planet."

"Green bonds offer the potential to achieve a double bottom line of competitive financial returns, along with positive environmental impact. However, these bonds are subject to the same fundamental credit analysis and portfolio construction considerations as any other fixed income securities, evaluating such factors as issuer quality, relative value and appropriate levels of risk," says Stephen M. Liberatore, CFA, Nuveen portfolio manager and head of ESG/Impact, global fixed income. "Responsible investing should be at the core of prudent portfolio construction, and we're excited to now offer our capabilities to Canadian investors through the Bridgehouse independent platform."

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Allspring Global Investments, LLC, Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Nuveen, LLC, Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Bridgehouse Asset Managers is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

SOURCE Bridgehouse Asset Managers

For further information: Media Contact, Samantha Hill, AVP, Sales and Marketing, Bridgehouse Asset Managers, 416-306-5723, [email protected]