Nutrition innovators Aisha Yang and Musharaf Syed receive top recognition by EY

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® program recognizes five national winners for vision, leadership and success

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Aisha Yang and Musharaf Syed, Co-Founders and CEOs of Herbaland Naturals Inc. — the largest gummy vitamin manufacturer in Canada — are Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 winners. Announced at an award ceremony last night, Yang and Syed were selected by the independent panel of judges for their commitment to sustainable manufacturing and creating more accessible health and wellness products for all.

"Herbaland's mission and ethos go beyond driving the bottom line, which is extremely evident in their dedication to building a diverse workforce, championing accessibility in the wellness sector and prioritizing sustainable manufacturing practices," says Rachel Rodrigues, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Canada Program Director. "Their unwavering focus on positively influencing individuals and empowering people to live healthier lives, all while contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive global community is absolutely commendable."

Herbaland boasts a worldwide presence, exporting their products to over 40 countries. Their annual production surpasses 70 million units, all geared towards enhancing people's health and fostering a better quality of life. As the first gummy company to introduce 100% compostable packaging, Herbaland has solidified its position as a true leader in ethical and sustainable business practices — achieving B Corp certification.

Beyond sustainability, Yang and Syed place a significant emphasis on offering employment opportunities to newcomers. As a minority- and diversity-owned company founded by immigrants, Herbaland is also a proud certified member of the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council, employing individuals from more than 20 countries.

"If a woman of colour and a first-generation immigrant can represent Canada to the world, our country's spirit of entrepreneurship is thriving," said Yang as they accepted the award. "Thank you, EY, for the recognition and for giving entrepreneurs a global platform to inspire people, break barriers and help eachother grow."

At last night's black-tie award ceremony hosted by EY Canada and BNN Bloomberg anchor Amber Kanwar, Yang and Syed seized the spotlight as winners of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Award. Joining them, four entrepreneurs from across the country were acknowledged as overall winners for their respective regions, alongside five National citation honorees. Up next, Yang and Syed will represent Canada on the global stage to compete against 60 other country winners for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ in Monaco in June 2024.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Award winners:

National Special Citation Honourees:

The six Canadian entrepreneurs selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2023 and the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Canadian Class of 2023 were also recognized. The EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women program identifies high-potential women entrepreneurs in Canada and the US and provides them with the network access, advisors and resources needed to help scale their companies and help them achieve their full potential as market-leading innovators. Launched in Canada in 2022, the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network program helps Black and Indigenous leaders access learning and networks to transcend barriers and scale their businesses.

All three entrepreneur programs are part of the firm's 29-year-long commitment to supporting entrepreneurship for all in Canada at every stage of the growth journey.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants who help build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2023 National independent judging panel comprises Geoff Chutter, President & CEO, WhiteWater West Industries Ltd.; Tania Clarke, Corporate Director; Wes Hall, Executive Chairman & Founder, Kingsdale Advisors & The BlackNorth Initiative; Linda McCurdy, President & CEO, K-Bro Linen Systems Inc.; Kristi Miller, Managing Partner, Krystal Growth Partners; Joseph Randell, Former President & CEO, Chorus Aviation Inc.; Imran Siddiqui, Director, Private Capital & Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

This year's program national sponsors are TSX Inc., Air Canada and Hillberg & Berk.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Please contact: Lina Sakkal, [email protected], +1 514 349 1484