Nursing Now Ontario Awards nominations now open

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - COVID-19 has shown us the tireless and selfless work nurses do every day caring for Ontarians during a global pandemic. The impact and the difference they are making proves nurses are the backbone of our health-care system.

That's why the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) and the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) are celebrating the knowledge and compassion nurses deliver to people across the province through the Nursing Now Ontario Awards.

Now, in its second year, the awards will recognize a registered nurse (RN), a registered practical nurse (RPN) and a nurse practitioner (NP) for their contributions to the nursing profession and the health and well-being of Ontarians.

Nominations are now being accepted for the awards, which are open to all nurses who practise in any health setting across the province, including public health, primary care, hospital care, home and community care, rehabilitation, complex care, long-term care, hospice care, corrections and more.

The launch of these awards in 2019 were inspired by Nursing Now, a global campaign launched by the World Health Organization and the International Council of Nurses, to improve health around the world through nursing. The awards will be presented during Nursing Week in May 2021.

"Last year, we saw more than 200 nominations for the awards, and we are thrilled to continue these awards with our WeRPN and ONA partners," says Doris Grinspun, CEO of RNAO. "The award builds on Nursing Now imperatives to power nurses to lead in practice and policy. Ontario's RNs, NPs and RPNs are doing outstanding work and exhibit superb expertise and compassion. Recognizing their commitment and resilience to improving people's health every day is incredibly important, and especially during these difficult pandemic."

"This year in particular, we've seen the tremendous work and personal sacrifice that nurses have made to care for Ontarians and keep them safe. We are proud to join our nursing partners to celebrate the profound impact that nurses have on the lives of so many people and their families," says Dianne Martin, CEO of WeRPN.

"As demonstrated every day – and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – ONA front-line RNs, NPs, and RPNs go above and beyond the call of duty. That is why we are delighted to partner with RNAO and WeRPN to recognize our colleagues who provide such excellent, high-quality care to patients, residents and clients," says Vicki McKenna, RN, ONA President.

Entries must be submitted via the online form no later than Friday, Feb.19, 2021. Entries are judged by a volunteer panel of nurses.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health-care system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit our website at RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Registered Practical Nurses Association (WeRPN) is the professional voice of Ontario's 45,000 Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs). WeRPN builds the profile and professional capacity of RPNs so we can better care for our patients and better support our fellow health-care workers.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

For further information: about the awards, please contact: RNAO: Victoria Alarcon: (416) 408-5610, [email protected]; Marion Zych: (647) 406-5605, [email protected]; WeRPN: Tiff Blair: (647) 290-4162, [email protected]; ONA: Katherine Russo: (647) 539-1925, [email protected]

