Nurses celebrate passage of national pharmacare legislation; urge Canadians to stay vigilant for a fully comprehensive pharmacare program

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Nurses celebrate the passing of a long-awaited national pharmacare bill, which members of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) say lays the foundation for a universal, publicly-funded single-payer pharmacare system. However, RNAO warns that significant challenges remain, and Canadians should stay vigilant to ensure that such a system is achieved.

On Thursday, the Senate voted in favour of Bill C-64, which aims to improve the accessibility and affordability of prescription drugs by providing initial coverage for medications like diabetes treatments and contraceptives. The bill also opens the door to the development of a national formulary – a list of essential drugs that should be covered under a comprehensive pharmacare program – and seeks to reduce drug costs through a national bulk purchasing strategy.

RNAO President and NP Lhamo Dolkar calls this a milestone but cautions Canadians not to become complacent. "This is a crucial step forward, but it's just one step on a much longer road. We're happy that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh have worked together for this achievement. Yet, there are still powerful forces that have delayed, blocked, and will continue to put up barriers to a full pharmacare program. Canadians must demand the program be expanded to cover all necessary medications for everyone. Without pressure, this program could stagnate or even be rolled back."

RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun echoes these sentiments: "While we are thrilled with this progress, we must be aware of the roadblocks that could undermine pharmacare. Insurance and pharmaceutical companies will continue to obstruct a robust national program. And, some provincial governments and federal political leaders do not support social programs. For example, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and his MPs voted against Bill C-64 in the House of Commons. Alberta and Quebec have already indicated they may opt out of the new program, and the Ontario government has yet to show its support."

As Grinspun remarks, "Securing health care is an ongoing struggle. It is the persistent advocacy of civil society organizations, health professionals, community groups, and patient advocates that has brought us to this historic point. This collective action kept the dream of pharmacare alive for years, and it will carry us through to a truly universal program."

Under Bill C-64, the federal government pledges long-term funding for provinces, territories, and Indigenous Peoples through separate agreements. British Columbia signed its agreement with Ottawa in September, and Grinspun urges Premier Ford to follow suit so that Ontarians receive the coverage they deserve. RNAO is mindful that in 2018, one of the first steps of the then-new Ford government was to scale back Ontario's OHIP+ program. The program was intended to provide free prescription medications for those under 25, and eventually for other age groups. Grinspun asserts, "We cannot afford to let history repeat itself. Premier, let's get it right this time – let's come on board and embrace comprehensive pharmacare for all Canadians."

