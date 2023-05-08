Nurses across Ontario host elected officials at their workplaces during Nursing Week

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ -To provide elected officials with a glimpse into the day-in-the-life of a nurse and to highlight opportunities to better support the profession and Ontario's health system, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is launching its annual Take Your MPP To Work (TYMTW) event during Nursing Week (May 8 – 14, 2023). This is the first time since 2019 visits will be held in person.

TYMTW allows registered nurses and nurse practitioners, working in all roles and sectors to engage directly with elected officials – federal, provincial and municipal – about their practice and share how policy decisions affect their work and the day-to-day care they provide.

"In-person visits are invaluable; we're thrilled we can resume after being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic," says RNAO President Dr. Claudette Holloway. "It's one thing for nurses to speak to elected officials about their experiences in various health settings but it's another for politicians to visit with nurses in their workplaces to see for themselves the vital role of nursing in Ontario's health system and understand what changes are needed to support the profession, and in turn, people's health."

In March, RNAO released its Nursing Career Pathways report to highlight the many education and career opportunities nursing offers as well as the barriers that stand in the way of a thriving profession. During visits, nurses will share their own career experiences so elected officials can gain a better understanding of the richness of the nursing profession and the central role nurses occupy in the delivery of health services.

"Politicians at all levels of government engage in health care, and it's paramount that they see our health system in action and learn about the opportunities to support nursing so nurses can build rich and vibrant careers in Ontario, rather than leaving for greener pastures," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "We look forward to our members engaging with politicians and reinforcing what is needed to allow them to thrive and deliver excellence in care now and for years to come, to the benefit of all Ontarians."

TYMTW visits begin during Nursing Week 2023 and continue into the summer months. Media interested in attending local events are encouraged to contact us to help coordinate. For more information, visit RNAO's website.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

