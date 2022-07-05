NurExone Biologic Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from NurExone Biologic Inc. ("NurExone" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRX) and their team joined Yossi Boker, TMX Head of Business Development, Israel to celebrate the Company's listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

NurExone is a pharmaceutical company developing a biological extracellular vesicles (EV)-based technology drug platform. This is a unique advanced treatment for reversing paralysis and improving the quality of life of patients following spinal cord injury using bio-guided exosomes (membrane-bound extracellular vesicles) loaded with modified siRNA sequence.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Lior Shaltiel, [email protected]