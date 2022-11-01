Nunavut artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports Nunavut food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Aedan Corey from Nunavut. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Aedan Corey from Nunavut. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to The Niqinik Nuatsivik Nunavut Food Bank through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Aedan Corey is from Iqaluktuuttiaq, Nunavut. Corey's work is heavily influenced by their lived experiences as an Inuk, and their goal is to inspire and advocate for Inuit through their art while sharing their culture. Corey currently resides in Ottawa, Ont.

"The holiday season in Nunavut is often spent by sharing in tradition with friends and family; whether this be by traditional foods eaten or lighting the qulliq (traditional oil lamp)," said artist Aedan Corey. "I wanted my holiday box to capture the beauty of Inuit culture as we celebrate the holidays. This is different than some other cultural celebrations, but also comfortingly similar in the meals shared, the memories made and the traditions passed on."

Artists from Nunavut, Kyra Flaherty and Megan Hunt, have also been featured on past Purolator's holiday boxes.

Supporting Nunavut food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to The Niqinik Nuatsivik Nunavut Food Bank through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure that everyone in Nunavut has access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

The Niqinik Nuatsivik Nunavut Food Bank (NNNFB) helps reduce hunger in Iqaluit and Nunavut. The NNNFB is run by about 10 local volunteers. In 2022, family services increased to 145 singles, couples and families, up from 30 in 2021. This represents approximately 500 people.

"More and more people are accessing the food bank in our community," said Paul Diamond, Director, Communications, NNNFB. "Purolator's holiday box campaign, and everyone who makes a donation this holiday, will make a big difference in helping those facing hunger in Nunavut."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

