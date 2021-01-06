The agreement will focus on developing safe, effective, all-natural products for the emerging psychedelic industry

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies (PAP), announced today that it has signed a lab services agreement with Optimi Health Corp. ("Optimi"), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, to further the research and development of Canadian-grown psilocybin-producing mushrooms.

Through this first-of-its-kind agreement, Optimi will utilize and leverage Numinus Bioscience's laboratories, equipment, services and expertise, with the goal of developing products for the emerging psychedelic industry. Optimi has applied to Health Canada for a research exemption allowing it to conduct activities involving psychedelic compounds and, in advance of approval, will undertake a number of research and development projects with Numinus related to Psilocybe mushrooms, psychedelic compounds, and formulations.

"We're excited to partner with Optimi and its highly experienced and passionate team to advance psychedelic initiatives and develop safe and effective products," said Payton Nyquvest, CEO, Founder and Chairman, Numinus. "Demand for natural products that optimize mental health and performance continues to grow, and we see great potential in psilocybin-producing mushroom products to provide these benefits. We look forward to working with Optimi to advance development in this rapidly expanding marketplace."

"Numinus is an ideal partner to further our research and development of Psilocybe mushroom and associated derivatives-based products," said Mike Stier, CEO, Optimi Health Corp. "Numinus' state-of-the art laboratory, specialized equipment and second-to-none expertise in psychedelic research will be critical to developing the safe, effective, all-natural products that we believe to be the flagship products in this space."

Under the terms of the agreement, Optimi will pay an initial retainer with fees for services determined and replenished on a project-by-project basis. Each project is expected to be a stand-alone project that is defined by a Statement of Work, and while certain projects may build upon previously completed ones, there may also be several projects undertaken at the same time. Optimi will further issue to Numinus 150,000 fully paid and non-assessable common shares in the capital of Optimi (each a "Share") on January 4, 2021 and 150,000 Shares upon completing the first project that the parties enter into. All shares will be subject to resale restrictions expiring four months and one day from their date of issue.

Numinus Bioscience's laboratory provides services including cultivation, analytical testing, product research and development, and ancillary services in the area of psychedelics. The agreement with Optimi is effective January 4, 2021 and constitutes one of the first opportunities for Numinus to generate revenue from independent parties utilizing its state of the art laboratory facility, scientific expertise, and authorization to work with controlled drugs and substances.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV: NUMI) is a mental health and wellness company creating an ecosystem of solutions centred around safe, evidence-based, accessible psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to help people heal and be well.

Numinus Health is dedicated to delivering innovative treatments to address physical, mental, and emotional health, through clinics and virtual services.

Numinus R&D is conducting implementation science and leveraging partnerships to beta-test and refine optimal models of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy delivery, setting the stage for approved routine use in mental health and wellness care.

Numinus Bioscience is focused on developing testing methods and effective formulas for the evolving psychedelics space. Health Canada licences, scientific expertise, and new technologies facilitate ongoing innovation, and high-throughput contract services generate established revenue.

Learn more at numinus.ca, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health is developing a vertically integrated Canadian functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness sector. The Company intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality strains of fungi products in its facility located in Princeton, British Columbia. Optimi intends to grow and process functional mushrooms in order to develop and sell its mushrooms and related health food products directly to consumers, and to other health food brands and distributors.

Find out more at optimihealth.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licences and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licences and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

