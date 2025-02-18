Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces CFO Transition

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23), a mental healthcare company advancing traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments including safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced a change in its Chief Financial Officer position. Effective February 18, 2025, Kelvin Yang will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer, replacing Melony Valleau, who will be concluding her interim tenure at the end of February.

The Company thanks Ms. Valleau for her contributions and leadership during her tenure as Interim CFO.

Mr. Yang brings regulatory and compliance experience and will oversee the Company's financial operations as it navigates its current strategic initiatives.

This transition has been approved by the Board of Directors and aligns with the Company's ongoing corporate planning.

