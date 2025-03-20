Numinus Approved as a State-Certified Natural Medicine Training Program in Colorado

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23), a mental healthcare company advancing traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments including safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, is proud to announce that its Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training Program has been officially approved by the state of Colorado, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to expand safe and effective psychedelic-assisted therapy. This approval comes as part of Colorado's Natural Medicine Health Act (Proposition 122), which establishes a legal framework for the facilitation of psilocybin services by trained and licensed professionals.

"This is an exciting step forward for both Numinus and for the future of psychedelic-assisted therapy in Colorado," said Michael Tan, CEO of Numinus Wellness. "We are committed to ensuring that practitioners receive the highest standard of training so they can provide safe, ethical, and transformative psilocybin-assisted therapy in accordance with Colorado's regulations."

Numinus' state-approved certification pathway includes coursework in psychedelic-assisted therapy fundamentals, psilocybin-specific training, trauma-informed care, and practical applications, along with clinical practicum placements to ensure hands-on experience.

"Our program is designed to go beyond the basics, offering experiential learning, trauma-informed care, and somatic practices that prepare facilitators for the nuances of psychedelic-assisted therapy," said Amanda Giesler, Director of Training at Numinus. "By completing our certification, practitioners can enter this field with the knowledge, skills, and ethical grounding to provide safe and impactful care."

The certification pathway is open to various healthcare practitioners, including therapists, social workers, and medical professionals. Applicants submit an online form, enroll in required courses, complete a supervised practicum in Colorado, and pass a final certification exam. Those interested in joining the program can visit numinus.com/training or contact [email protected] for more information.

Corporate Update: Year-End Financial Audit & Q1 Review

Numinus has submitted all required information for its year-end financial audit and continues to work diligently with auditors to complete the process. The company remains focused on finalizing its financials and lifting the current cease trade order as soon as possible.

About Numinus

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus' clinical trial research and comprehensive practitioner training programs are at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms of depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

