Numinus Announces Listing of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centred around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for listing the 9,200,000 warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to the Company's previously announced prospectus offering that closed on September 10, 2020.

The Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "NUMI.WT" effective at market open on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 until September 10, 2022. The Warrants were issued pursuant to, and are governed by, a warrant indenture between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada dated September 10, 2020.

Numinus is a Vancouver-based health care company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centred around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted therapies. Numinus' ecosystem units include Numinus Bioscience, Numinus R&D, and Numinus Health. Each unit is undertaking distinct, synergistic initiatives to hasten legal, for-profit psychedelic-assisted therapy models in Canada and position Numinus as a trusted industry leader for the eventual regulated rollout of these therapies once available. Numinus Bioscience includes a 7,000 square foot research and testing laboratory as well as numerous Health Canada licenses (through its wholly-owned subsidiary Salvation Botanicals) including a cannabis testing licence used for sustainable revenue to support the company's psychedelic efforts. The company holds a dealers licence which allows it to import, export, possess, and test MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT and mescaline. Numinus is the only publicly listed company in Canada to be issued a Health Canada license to produce and extract psilocybin from mushrooms. These licences will allow Numinus to support the growing number of studies on the potential benefits of psychedelic therapies through research projects, product development, and the supply and distribution of these substances. Numinus R&D leverages established relationships to position the Company for partnerships to host studies, develop medical and therapeutic protocols, and influence regulatory approval. Numinus Heath is dedicated to delivering therapies that enhance and supplement existing options for people wanting lasting physical, mental and emotional health — with psychedelic treatments at its core when approved for therapeutic and research use. For more information, visit www.numinus.ca.

