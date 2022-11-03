Nulogy VP Henry Canitz Appointed to Board of Directors of the Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions (F4SS)

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced the appointment of Henry Canitz, Nulogy's Vice-President, Industry Strategy, to the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions (F4SS). Founded in 2006, F4SS is a national trade association focused on building and strengthening supply chain partnerships within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry.

Nulogy VP Henry Canitz (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)

Canitz brings more than 30 years of supply chain experience to the F4SS Board. In his new three-year term as Board Member, he will leverage his experience and perspective to further drive forward the F4SS mission of promoting strategic partnerships between FMCG brands and their supply ecosystem partners.

In his current position at Nulogy, Canitz is an avid champion of multi-enterprise collaboration as a leading strategy to accelerate the efficiency and effectiveness of the supply ecosystems of FMCG companies, and is a subject matter expert on the emerging Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) software category. He is also an active contributor to supply chain periodicals, frequent presenter at supply chain events and was named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

"It is an honor and an exciting opportunity to join the F4SS Board to help grow collaboration in the consumer goods industry," Canitz said. "I look forward to working with the other F4SS Board Members to generate new collaborative capabilities between FMCG companies and their strategic partners for years to come."

Joining Canitz as newly confirmed members of the F4SS Board are: Steve Schroder, President, creative werks llc; Chuck Woods, Executive Director - Customer & Commercial, MSI Express; and Annette Cutchens, VP, Customer Solutions, Coregistics.

Previous to Nulogy, Canitz has held roles in building high performance operations by leveraging supply chain enabling solutions as a practitioner at leading companies, and developing and launching solutions with leading supply chain software providers.

Canitz has an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, a graduate degree in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University, ASCM CPIM and CSCP certifications, and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Business Network Platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Nulogy.com

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation

For further information: Nulogy Media Contact: Erin Farrell Talbot, President, Farrell Talbot Consulting Inc., [email protected]