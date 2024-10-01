Nulogy to expand capabilities with strategic acquisition of Mingo Smart Factory

Expansion of Nulogy's offerings will deliver greater value to the extended supply chain, including co-pack, contract manufacturing, and value added logistics operations

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of manufacturing supply chain solutions, is excited to announce its strategic acquisition of Mingo Smart Factory, a leader in manufacturing productivity technology. Mingo Smart Factory, which provides real-time visibility of machine throughput and efficiency on the factory floor, will strongly complement Nulogy's purpose-built capabilities for external manufacturing partners such as FMCG brands, co-packers, contract manufacturers, and value-added logistics providers.

Mingo Smart Factory has established itself as a pioneer in real-time manufacturing analytics, offering powerful tools that enable manufacturers to optimize operations, reduce waste, and improve overall productivity. Mingo's smart factory solution is revolutionizing manufacturing by offering a complete solution—from sensors to data collection to analytics—that provides scalable, real-time insights into the productivity of the factory floor. By integrating Mingo's advanced technology and expertise with Nulogy's existing solutions, Nulogy will be able to provide customers with a more comprehensive and robust solution suite to optimize their manufacturing operations, further empowering response to market changes with agility and precision.

"At Nulogy, we're committed to empowering brand manufacturing supply networks around the world with the most cutting edge technology needed to effectively collaborate with partners and streamline workflows for greater agility and success," says Jason Tham, CEO and co-founder of Nulogy. "Our acquisition of Mingo Smart Factory brings additional innovation to our customer base and will enable a greater number of manufacturing operations to harness the power of their data for a more automated, sustainable, and resilient external supply chain."

"Mingo Smart Factory and Nulogy have a shared vision of digitally empowering manufacturers with the data and systems they need to be smart, agile, and efficient in today's marketplace." says Bryan Sapot, CEO of Mingo Smart Factory. "Our combined capabilities will provide external manufacturing supply chains with a premier platform that is purpose-built for their success."

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise collaboration platform for the extended supply chain, digitally enabling brand manufacturers and their external supplier networks to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled solution. Nulogy's solutions run within the supply networks of global FMCG leaders such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as hundreds of supplier sites around the world.

The acquisition of Mingo propels Nulogy's vision to become the undisputed leader in digital transformation solutions for external manufacturing operations and the extended supply chain. Together, Mingo and Nulogy can offer customers even more powerful tools to enhance productivity, reduce waste, and optimize manufacturing operations.

Mingo Smart Factory is a manufacturing productivity and analytics platform that provides visibility into the data from machines, devices, and people and puts it all into context. Mingo is revolutionizing manufacturing by offering a complete solution from sensors to data collection to analytics that provides real-time insights into the productivity of the factory. Those insights give a manufacturer the ability to reduce costs, ensure customer on-time delivery, and improve quality.

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables fast-moving consumer goods companies and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

