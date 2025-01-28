Purpose-built software capabilities to drive real-time production visibility for manufacturers

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Nulogy , a leader in collaborative manufacturing and supply chain solutions, today announced the introduction of the newest solution to its multi-enterprise platform: Nulogy Smart Factory.

Nulogy Smart Factory empowers manufacturers with real-time visibility into their production operations. By leveraging bi-directional machine monitoring and automated data capture, manufacturers can swiftly address issues on the factory floor as soon as they occur, while harnessing data-driven insights for continuous improvement and sustainable, long-term growth.

Nulogy launches Smart Factory for external manufacturing operations (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)

Today, Smart Factory is leveraged by manufacturers across North America and Europe because it is easy to use, quick to implement, and has proven capability to unlock real-time insights into the stoppages, downtime, and inefficiencies that are impacting production throughput and increasing costs. More than 2.6 billion products are made every year through Smart Factory.

"From the Operators all the way up to the VP of Operations, people are looking at Smart Factory either in the dashboard, on the computer, or through the visual factory screens daily," says Chris Mericas, Senior Operations Analyst at Louisiana Fish Fry, a U.S.-based consumer packaged goods brand specializing in seasoning and dry food products. "Through Smart Factory's real-time machine monitoring, we are now able to quantify the efficiency gains from increased data visibility across the business–as well as foster a mindset of data-driven continuous improvement across the entire organization."

"We built Smart Factory to give manufacturers the power to harness real-time data to improve efficiency and maximize capacity," says Bryan Sapot, VP of Smart Factory at Nulogy. "By using the data to get on the same page every day and be more agile on the plant floor, customers can cut their downtime, increase overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and implement data-driven workflows and processes to dramatically improve plant performance."

"With the launch of Smart Factory, we are further cementing Nulogy as the only purpose-built platform for external manufacturing networks," says Jason Tham, CEO at Nulogy. "We look forward to a greater number of manufacturers leveraging machine monitoring and data automation for more resilient and responsive operations, which in turn will help create stronger external manufacturing supply chains."

Through Nulogy Smart Factory, manufacturing operations leveraging automated production lines and machinery can:

Gain real-time visibility into plant operations: Gain a deeper, up-to-the-minute understanding of machine performance through tracking of plant-wide metrics to individual machine outputs.

Reduce costs and waste: Eliminate unplanned downtime through real-time monitoring and alerts of plant activity.

Improve operational efficiency: Identify bottlenecks on the production floor in real time through intuitive color-coded scoreboards, addressing issues as soon as they occur.

Maximize profitability and growth: Win the day by hitting yield goals and ensuring on-time delivery.

To learn more about the Smart Factory solution, visit Nulogy's website .

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of cloud-based supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy platform orchestrates upstream supply ecosystems composed of brands, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and agility at the speed of today's market.

Nulogy.com

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation

Nulogy Media Contact: Kathy Suchowiecki, Markit Strategies, [email protected], +1 586-354-7888