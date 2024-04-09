Nulogy Named Among Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2024

Leading supply chain collaboration solutions provider recognized for innovative and inclusive workplace initiatives

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Nulogy Corporation , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2024 . This prestigious accolade highlights Nulogy's commitment to fostering exceptional workplace environments and implementing forward-thinking human resources (HR) policies.

Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers is an esteemed editorial competition—now in its 11th year—that honors small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Canada that demonstrate outstanding workplace practices and innovative HR initiatives. Nulogy's inclusion in this esteemed list highlights its dedication to cultivating a supportive and progressive work culture.

"Nulogy's recognition as one of Canada's top employers isn't just a title—it represents an ongoing commitment," said Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "From the company's beginning, we wanted to create a culture focused on the people who work here. We pride ourselves on nurturing an environment where staff feel welcome, heard, and are empowered to grow in both their professional and personal lives."

Nulogy's workplace-oriented initiatives and benefits include:

"Summer Splash" 4-day work week in the summer

Company-mandated mental health days off

Monthly work from home allowance

Unlimited vacation

RRSP/ 401k matching

matching Parental leave top-up benefit

The selection process for the SME award involves rigorous evaluation by the competition's editors, who assess candidates based on eight criteria. These criteria include workplace atmosphere, employee benefits, communication, and community involvement. Nulogy's commitment to excellence across these areas has positioned it as a standout organization in the SME sector.

Nulogy has become the premier global platform for multi-enterprise collaboration across Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) external supply chains, driving innovation toward more sustainable and agile operations. Its solutions are integral to the supply networks of leading global consumer brands, including L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, Church & Dwight, and hundreds of external manufacturing sites worldwide.

For more information about Nulogy and its award-winning workplace culture, please visit https://nulogy.com .

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables fast-moving consumer goods companies and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third-party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

