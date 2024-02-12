MONTRÉAL, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - On Saturday, March 2, 2024, the Palais des congrès returns to the Nuit blanche à Montréal with a series of entertaining, multisensory experiences, allowing visitors young and old alike to let loose their creativity. The activities will be open free of charge from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the Palais des congrès shopping mall.

For the 21st edition of the Nuit blanche, Montréal en Lumière has invited several of the city's cultural organizers to host the evening with a "creative fantasy" theme, inviting visitors to push the boundaries of reality and enter into a world of dreams and images from the unconscious mind.

This unique theme inspired the Palais des congrès de Montréal to create a lineup of experiences through which visitors of all ages can let soar their imagination and creativity.

To mark its return to the Nuit blanche, the Palais decided to showcase two spaces created by landscape architect Claude Cormier in the early 2000s. The installation Lipstick Forest, an iconic collection of pink trees located in Place Riopelle Hall, will be turned into a surrealist photobooth, where visitors can immortalize their participation in the Nuit blanche 2024. On the Esplanade of the Palais, the immersive experience À l'ombre des pommetiers, designed by TKNL, will be open for the occasion until 1 a.m. Brimming with light, sound, and visual symbols, the experience highlights the urban garden and its 31 crab apple trees, the brainchild of Cormier, while offering passers-by a look into the joy, beauty, and surprises the space offers throughout the seasons.

The Palais des congrès shopping mall will also feature light shows, musical performances, and taste and smell activities that will stir the senses:

Musical bikes

Designed by the company Atraktiv, musical bikes will be on hand to allow music lovers liven up the evening. Armed with their smartphones, fledgling cyclists will be able to choose a song using a QR code, then pedal the bikes to activate their instrument and play a tune in harmony.

Inspired by the " creative fantasy " theme for this year's Nuit blanche, children and adults will be invited to write down their hopes and dreams on cloth ribbons and tie them to the wish archway on the Palais des congrès shopping mall.

Hot chocolate and cotton candy from Maestro Culinaire, the exclusive food service provider of the Palais des congrès, will be offered free of charge to nighttime wanderers (while supplies last).

Take advantage of the Nuit blanche to discover MT Lab's first Tourism Innovation Showcase, an array of multisensory and interactive experiences offering you a chance to see, smell, hear, touch and taste Montréal across its neighborhoods. Visitors will be welcomed by an original olfactory creation developed by Stimulation Déjà Vu, and offered a gustatory souvenir inspired by the seasons of the Jardin botanique (while supplies last).

From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. , La Buvette des lumières will host a tasting event featuring various alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The workshops will be organized in partnership with several drink companies, including Les Insolites, which will offer a lineup of private-import wines, Microbrasserie 4 Origines, which will provide various sorts of beers, and Fin Soda, which will supply non-alcoholic drinks for the event. Soups and sandwiches will accompany the tastings. Attendees who purchase a meal may also purchase bottles offered specially for this event. This activity requires a paid reservation: Libro Booking (libroreserve.com)

Information

The Nuit blanche at the Palais des congrès de Montréal

Nuit blanche at the Palais - Montréal Convention Centre (congresmtl.com)

Saturday, March 2, 2024, 5 p.m.–1 a.m.

Directions to the Palais des congrès:

Place-d'Armes Metro

1001, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

301, Saint-Antoine West Street

Directions to À l'ombre des pommetiers:

The Esplanade of the Palais des congrès, Gauchetière West Street (between Chenneville and Côté Street).

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for six years in a row. congresmtl.com

