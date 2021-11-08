NuGen Medical Devices Virtually Opens the Market

NuGen Medical Devices is an emerging specialty medical device company focused on developing and commercializing novel drug delivery technologies. NuGen Medical Devices' principal business is the research, development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication. It is developing products using needle-free drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, anaphylaxis, diabetes, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anaemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Christopher Brown, Marketing Consultant, [email protected], (604) 603-5255; Michael Wright, President and CEO, NuGen Medical Devices Inc., [email protected]

