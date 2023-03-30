HALIFAX, NS, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, in response to the release of the Mass Casualty Commission Final Report:

"RCMP Members who responded to this unprecedented and rapidly evolving incident showed courage and professionalism in the face of a horrific and unprecedented situation based on the information, equipment, and resources they had at the time. This was acknowledged by the Commission in today's report. As we've seen far too often lately, our Members and all police put their lives and safety on the line every day to protect their neighbours and they deserve our respect and gratitude, as do their families. They do exceptional work each and every day in the communities they serve.

We thank the Commissioners for their work through this long and difficult inquiry. We also thank and acknowledge our Members who participated honestly and earnestly despite the challenge of doing so.

We continue to grieve with the families of those lost, and with all the Nova Scotians, including our Members, who are still deeply impacted. We also reflect on and remember the devastating loss of Heidi Stevenson and the injuries sustained by Chad Morrison – both while protecting their community.

We are all forever changed."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. It is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada and second largest in North America. We are focused on improving public safety in Canada for our Members and all Canadians by advocating for investment in policing and other related supports and services. This includes calling for required resourcing, equipment, and supports to enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

