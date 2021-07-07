NowVertical Group Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer, NowVertical Group Inc. ("NowVertical" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOW), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

NowVertical Group is a Big Data Analytics company that helps the world's best businesses win in the digital economy by providing them with the innovative needed tools to make smarter decisions.