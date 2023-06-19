SAINT-LAURENT, QC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - At its general meeting on June 6, Saint-Laurent Council granted approval for greenhouses in residential backyards and vegetable gardens in all yards. At the same time, a new "urban agriculture" use was also created for the industrial sector and in some commercial zones under certain conditions. Urban agriculture activities are now authorized inside buildings and on their rooftops. In particular, greenhouses are permitted on all industrial rooftops.

"By democratizing access to urban agriculture in Saint-Laurent, we not only want to meet the growing needs of our residents in recent years, but also take a concrete step towards biodiversity and greening our territory. In addition, this will promote short food chains and local sourcing, opening up opportunities for new, innovative projects such as those already famous on our commercial and industrial rooftops. Beyond that and above all, it's about continuing our efforts to reduce greenhouse gases and adapt to climate change as part of our 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor Saint-Laurent

New for residents

The second edition of the May Garden Month program was a great success, with nearly 2,000 residents buying seedlings for their vegetable gardens. These Saint-Laurent gardeners will now be able to demonstrate their passion and talent by taking part in the Mon jardin écolo competition for the most beautiful gardens, July 10- 28. Full details are available on Saint-Laurent's website page.

The amendment to zoning bylaw RCA08-08-0001 with bylaw RCA08-08-0001-161 responds to this trend by expanding access to urban agriculture activities.

From now on, greenhouses will be allowed in the backyards of residential properties, and vegetable gardens in all yards. Up until now, vegetable gardens could only be set up in back and side yards.

By making it easier to set up vegetable gardens in residential areas, Saint-Laurent is giving its residents the opportunity to optimize the use of their land and take advantage of the sunniest yards to grow fruits and vegetables.

Measures for businesses

Growing fruits and vegetables was already allowed inside buildings located in industrial zones. With the creation of a new "urban agriculture" use, Saint-Laurent is adding the possibility of producing edible mushrooms, insects and fish. In all, nearly 1,000 industrial and some commercial buildings are concerned.

Moreover, by authorizing greenhouses on all industrial rooftops, subject to certain conditions, Saint-Laurent is consolidating its position as a leader in the field, as demonstrated by the fourth Fermes Lufa commercial greenhouse, inaugurated in 2020 and representing the world's largest urban farm on the roof of a former industrial building.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, the Borough of Saint-Laurent is the largest of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—are core considerations for all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 108,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres.

Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network.

And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for families and businesses..

