TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) today announced availability of the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Quality Equity Fund in Canada. With opportunities in emerging markets ramping up over the past decade, GQG Partners (GQG) is excited to continue seeking substantial quality investments in this area. GQG offers four primary long-only equity strategies (global, international, emerging markets and U.S.) and now four related funds are available exclusively through the Bridgehouse Independent Platform in Canada: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Quality Equity Fund, GQG Partners U.S. Quality Equity Fund, GQG Partners Global Quality Equity Fund and GQG Partners International Quality Equity Fund. GQG manages more than US$125 billion in assets worldwide.

"GQG CIO Rajiv Jain and his team have an outstanding track record of expertise in managing emerging markets portfolios. GQG has identified quality opportunities in the expanding emerging markets category and sees a robust opportunity for investors. Bridgehouse is excited to offer GQG's emerging markets strategy on our independent platform for the first time to Canadian investors," says Carol Lynde, president and CEO of Bridgehouse Asset Managers.

"The growth of emerging markets represents a diverse set of opportunities that we believe will be a larger contributor to the global economy moving forward, and we are excited to bring this quality-focused GQG strategy to Canadian investors," says GQG Partners co-founder, chairman and CIO Rajiv Jain.

For more information on the GQG Partners Funds exclusively offered to Canadian investors through Bridgehouse, visit bridgehousecanada.com/managers.

About GQG Partners:

GQG Partners, LLC is an investment boutique that manages global and emerging market equities for institutions, advisors and individuals worldwide. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices around the world, the firm is committed to delivering long-only equity strategies, with the goal of compounding capital for clients. With a focus on client alignment, adaptability and diverse perspectives, GQG strives to stay attuned to client needs and continuously seeks out new insights to inform their decision-making. GQG Partners manages US$127 billion in client assets as of January 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit gqg.com and follow GQG Partners on LinkedIn.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

