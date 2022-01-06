MONTREAL, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Under the BMR banner, Quebec's leading home improvement chain with over 300 stores in Quebec, Ontario and the Maritime provinces, Novago Cooperative is extending its agreement with JRTech Solutions, Canada's largest distributor of electronic shelf labels in North America, to equip additional BMR hardware stores with the latest generation of Pricer Power+ electronic shelf labels in 2022.

The first implementation process will begin with the deployment of the first four stores. Thereafter, through several waves of installations, Novago will analyze the possibility of migrating the rest of its stores to Pricer's technology.

"Having already equipped some of our stores with Pricer's automated pricing systems, we are convinced of the efficiency and effectiveness of the investment we are making with JRTech Solutions," said Nicolas Simon, Co-Director of Operations and Sales, Retail at Novago Cooperative. "We are ensuring that we have the best provider to digitally support our in-store experts."

"As the leading user of electronic shelf labels in its industry, BMR Group has demonstrated for over 10 years that our Pricer technology is the solution of choice for hardware operational development," said Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions. "By collaborating with Novago, the cooperative honours us by further strengthening our position as the preferred supplier to enable hardware dealers to streamline the workflow of their staff, minimize the risk of errors in the field and ensure a high level of customer service."

About Novago Cooperative

Resulting from the fusion of four agricultural cooperatives well established in their communities, Novago Cooperative was established on April 8, 2018. With 17 hardware stores under the BMR and Agrizone banners across Canada, the retail sector demonstrates the importance the cooperative places on local services in the regions. Novago is the employer of choice for more than 400 people, who work hard to contribute towards the success of their members and customers in the Portneuf, Mauricie, Lanaudière, Laurentides, Outaouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions. For more information, visit www.novago.coop.

About Groupe BMR

Groupe BMR is a subsidiary of La Coop fédérée, which includes close to 300 renovation centers and hardware stores in Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes. The retail sales of Groupe BMR and its members are estimated at more than $1.3 billion per year, and some 8,000 people work in this network. Groupe BMR is the leading Quebec player in the hardware industry and operates under the BMR, La Shop BMR, Agrizone and Potvin & Bouchard banners. For more information, visit bmr.ca.

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 700 store installations with Pricer ESL technology since 2008. JRTech Solutions has the largest installation base of ESLs within the hardware industry with over 200 full-store installations. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

