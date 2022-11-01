Nova Scotia artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports Nova Scotia food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Nova Scotian Kadeem Hinch. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Nova Scotian Kadeem Hinch. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Feed Nova Scotia through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Hinch is a full-time graphic designer based in Halifax, N.S. He has acquired years of experience, bringing his artistic skills to bear on an astonishing array of projects. His foremost passion is providing clients with professional service, quality design and trustworthy results.

"My idea for my holiday box was to show Nova Scotian wildlife getting together and sharing a meal with each other," said artist Kadeem Hinch. "The beavers are inviting their friends over to their dam for some holiday food and enjoying each other's company. I find this concept to be relatable, as these are the activities we used to do before the pandemic and are slowly starting to see happen again."

Nova Scotian artists, Rachel Brisson and Élana Camille, have also been featured on past Purolator's holiday boxes.

Supporting Nova Scotia food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to Feed Nova Scotia through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure all Nova Scotians have access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

Feed Nova Scotia is a charity that focuses on food security. It helps people meet a basic need by providing food to 140 food banks, shelters and meal programs across the province. It also advocates for long-term, policy-based solutions so its support is not needed in in the long term.

"We hear every day from Nova Scotians who can't put food on the table because they simply don't have the financial means to provide support for themselves and their families, and this strain is felt even more acutely during the holiday season," said Nick Jennery, Executive Director of Feed Nova Scotia. "This campaign helps us provide critical food support today and advocate for long-term, policy-based solutions to food insecurity."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

