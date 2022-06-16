Nova Royalty Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Alex Tsukernik, President & Chief Executive Officer, Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Nova Royalty is focused on providing investors with exposure to premier copper and nickel assets – the key building blocks of the global energy transition.