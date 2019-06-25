UPDATE - Notice to the media - Minister of Health to announce support to promote mental health for Black Canadians Français

Please note that the location of the event has been changed

BRAMPTON, ON, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Federal Minister of Health, will announce Government of Canada funding towards programs that support mental health within Black Canadian communities.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Time
9:00 A.M. (EDT)

Location
Upper lobby area
Cassie Campbell Community Centre
1050 Sandalwood Pkwy W. 2nd Floor
Brampton, ON L7A 0K9

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca

