NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan to make important health care announcement Français
Mar 15, 2024, 16:10 ET
REGINA, SK, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health, the Honourable Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan Minister of Health, and the Honourable Tim McLeod, Saskatchewan Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health will make an important health care announcement.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
March 18, 2024
Time
11:00 a.m. (CST)
Location
Urgent Care Centre
1320 Albert St
Regina, SK
The announcement will take place outdoors in front of the building.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/67061595023
Passcode: 333404
Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
For further information: Media Inquiries: Christopher Aoun, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 613-291-4176; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
Share this article