REGINA, SK, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health, the Honourable Everett Hindley, Saskatchewan Minister of Health, and the Honourable Tim McLeod, Saskatchewan Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health will make an important health care announcement.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

March 18, 2024

Time

11:00 a.m. (CST)

Location

Urgent Care Centre

1320 Albert St

Regina, SK

The announcement will take place outdoors in front of the building.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/67061595023

Passcode: 333404

Media Inquiries: Christopher Aoun, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 613-291-4176; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983