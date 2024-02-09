NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Governments of Canada and British Columbia to make important health care announcement Français
Feb 09, 2024, 15:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health, along with the Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Health for British Columbia, will make an important announcement on seniors' health care.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
February 12, 2024
Time
11:30 a.m. (PST)
Location
Dogwood Care Home
7405 Paulson St.
Vancouver, BC
Masks are required inside the facility.
Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/64725842550
Passcode: 850547
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
For further information: Media Inquiries: Christopher Aoun, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 613-291-4176, [email protected]; Chris Shewchuk, Communications Director, Office of the Honourable Adrian Dix, British Columbia Minister of Health, 250-883-6895; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Communications, British Columbia Ministry of Health, 250-952-1887
Share this article