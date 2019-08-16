Notice to the media - Government of Canada to make autism spectrum disorder announcement
Aug 16, 2019, 16:04 ET
OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, Pam Damoff, will announce new support from the Government of Canada for Canadians living with Autism Spectrum Disorder and those who care for them.
The Parliamentary Secretary will be available to media following the announcement.
Date
Monday, August 19, 2019
Time
10 A.M. (EDT)
Location
Learning Centre, Main Floor
ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development
2000 Glenorchy Road
Oakville, Ontario L6M 0X4
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Alexander Cohen, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca
