OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and to the Minister of Health, will announce funding under the Emergency Treatment Fund.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

March 4, 2025

Time

2:00 P.M. (ET)

Location

The event will be held in person at:

Somerset West Community Health Centre

55 Eccles Street

Ottawa, Ontario

K1R 6S3

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65449084339

Passcode: 768326

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Callum Haney, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 343-576-4407; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]