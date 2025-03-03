NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding under the Emergency Treatment Fund Français
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Mar 03, 2025, 17:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and to the Minister of Health, will announce funding under the Emergency Treatment Fund.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
March 4, 2025
Time
2:00 P.M. (ET)
Location
The event will be held in person at:
Somerset West Community Health Centre
55 Eccles Street
Ottawa, Ontario
K1R 6S3
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65449084339
Passcode: 768326
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Inquiries: Callum Haney, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 343-576-4407; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
Share this article