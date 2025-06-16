Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in B.C. and Ontario that may pose serious health risks Français
Jun 16, 2025, 14:01 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement
|
Premium S.W.A.G.
|
Product tested by Health
|
Artisan Smoke Shop
|
Seized from retail
|
Rhino 7 725K
|
Product tested by Health
|
Artisan Smoke Shop
|
Seized from retail
|
Black Mamba Premium
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Kitchen Food Fair
|
Seized from retail
|
Etumax VIP Royal
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Pacific Fresh Food Market
|
Seized from retail
|
Royal Honey VIP The
|
Product with similar packaging
|
Pacific Fresh Food Market
|
Seized from retail location
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
