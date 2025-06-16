Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in B.C. and Ontario that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Premium S.W.A.G.
Honey Sex With a
Grudge

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil

Artisan Smoke Shop
642 W Broadway,
Vancouver, BC

Seized from retail
location

Rhino 7 725K

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
tadalafil

Artisan Smoke Shop
642 W Broadway,
Vancouver, BC

Seized from retail
location

Black Mamba Premium
Triple Maximum

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil

Kitchen Food Fair
1051 Steeles Ave W,
Toronto, ON

Seized from retail
location

Etumax VIP Royal
Honey For Him (box)

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil
and tadalafil

Pacific Fresh Food Market
1300 Kingston Rd,
Pickering, ON

Seized from retail
location

Royal Honey VIP The
Ultimate Power Source
(box)

Product with similar packaging
(previously seized) was tested
and found to contain sildenafil

Pacific Fresh Food Market
1300 Kingston Rd,
Pickering, ON

Seized from retail location

