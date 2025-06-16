OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Premium S.W.A.G.

Honey Sex With a

Grudge Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil Artisan Smoke Shop

642 W Broadway,

Vancouver, BC Seized from retail

location Rhino 7 725K Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

tadalafil Artisan Smoke Shop

642 W Broadway,

Vancouver, BC Seized from retail

location Black Mamba Premium

Triple Maximum Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil Kitchen Food Fair

1051 Steeles Ave W,

Toronto, ON Seized from retail

location Etumax VIP Royal

Honey For Him (box) Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil

and tadalafil Pacific Fresh Food Market

1300 Kingston Rd,

Pickering, ON Seized from retail

location Royal Honey VIP The

Ultimate Power Source

(box) Product with similar packaging

(previously seized) was tested

and found to contain sildenafil Pacific Fresh Food Market

1300 Kingston Rd,

Pickering, ON Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]