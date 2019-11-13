Notice to investors regarding PlexCoin

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the recent developments regarding PlexCoin, we have taken steps towards proceeding with a distribution to the benefit of investors. This step is important for investors as it aims to determine which claims are eligible for distribution by the receiver.

In this context, and in accordance with the Superior Court's order, a "Plan of Distribution" was filed with the Court on November 4. A copy of the Plan of Distribution is available on the receiver's website.

The Court has set a case management hearing on the Plan of Distribution, including the claims handling process, for November 22, 2019. The Court calls on any person wishing to make representations in this regard to appear on this date, in Room 4.01 of the Québec City Courthouse located at 300, Jean-Lesage Boulevard, Québec, G1K 8K6, at 10:30 a.m.

The Court will take note of the representations that the interested parties intend to make during the hearing on the approval of the Plan of Distribution and the claims handling process and, if necessary, will set a timetable for this hearing.

This hearing is currently scheduled for the week of December 16, 2019, at a date and in a room to be determined.

In the meantime, the receiver is in discussions with representatives of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and representatives of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to facilitate the collection of amounts to be distributed and to optimize the claims handling process.

The implementation of the Distribution Plan and the claims handling process will begin following their approval by the Court.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

