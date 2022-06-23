Notice of interruption of water supply in effect as of June 23, 2022 in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough

MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal announces that a notice of interruption of water supply is currently in effect in an area of Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough due to repair work required for a water main break located on Boulevard de Pierrefonds. Urban agglomeration teams are currently carrying out emergency repair work to fix the broken water main as quickly as possible.

The area of Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough that is affected by the interruption of water supply is located on Boulevard de Pierrefonds, between Boulevard Saint-Charles and Rue de Nanterre, as well as between Rue Guillaume and Rue Émile-Nelligan. This area is also covered by a preventive boil-water advisory issued on June 22, 2022 . This directive remains in effect pending further notice. As soon as the situation returns to normal, a new advisory will be issued.

To see the area affected by this advisory, go to:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/6e74e58714024d99b08aeface0ffb251?org=CSC

Drinking water distribution

Water supply will be restored as soon as work is completed, within 3 to 7 days. The urban agglomeration of Montréal will inform affected residents should the interruption need to be extended beyond that period.

The urban agglomeration would like to inform all residents affected by the interruption of water supply that drinking water will be distributed directly at their homes on Friday, June 24, at noon, unless supply is restored before that time. In the interim, residents are encouraged to purchase drinking water in stores, or from public areas in the borough.

