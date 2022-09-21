MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec has cancelled the public hearings that were scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Trois-Rivières and Monday, September 26, 2022, in Laval. The Commission will hold as planned the remaining public hearings to gather opinions on its proposal for the new federal electoral map that was released on July 29, 2022.

For more information, visit redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca or call 1-855-726-4111.

Information

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec

Website

redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca

Email

[email protected]

Mailing address

PO Box 829, BP Saint-Dominique

Montréal, Quebec

H2S 3M4

Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-726-4111

TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935

