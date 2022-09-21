Sep 21, 2022, 10:20 ET
MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec has cancelled the public hearings that were scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Trois-Rivières and Monday, September 26, 2022, in Laval. The Commission will hold as planned the remaining public hearings to gather opinions on its proposal for the new federal electoral map that was released on July 29, 2022.
For more information, visit redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca or call 1-855-726-4111.
Information
Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec
Website
redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca
Mailing address
PO Box 829, BP Saint-Dominique
Montréal, Quebec
H2S 3M4
Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-726-4111
TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935
SOURCE Elections Canada
For further information: Media enquiries: [email protected]
