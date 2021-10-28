MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CFA Montréal is pleased to announce the appointment of Odrée Ducharme, CFA, as President, and the addition of three new directors to its Board of Directors. Odrée Ducharme succeeds Carl Robert, CFA, now past president, who has held this position for the past two years.

A graduate of HEC Montréal, Odrée Ducharme is Senior Director, Strategy and Execution, Investment Funds and External Management at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). For the past 16 years, she has held various roles at the CDPQ, notably in investment strategy, where she has worked with several asset classes. She has served on the CFA Montréal Board of Directors since 2016 and chaired the strategic planning committee that concluded its work last spring.

"Odrée is known for her keen understanding of the workings of the association and its future development goals. Her leadership and strategic thinking made her a prime candidate to begin the implementation of our new strategic plan and the growth of our business," said Jo-Ann Hajdamacha, Executive Director of CFA Montréal.

"Over the course of my presidency, I hope to continue the work of my predecessors, while offering an improved and diversified range of services to our members and candidates to meet their respective needs and to support them in a structured manner in the development of their skills. My wish is that we continue to be a trailblazer in our field and that we stand at the cutting edge of innovation within the profession, for the benefit of our members, the industry and ultimately investors," stated Odrée Ducharme, President of CFA Montréal.

The management of CFA Montréal would like to recognize the important contribution of Carl Robert for over 10 years within the association. After his two-year term as President, he will remain on the Executive Committee as Past President and will sit on the Board of CFA Societies Canada as CFA Montréal's representative. His work has allowed, among other things, to strengthen the positioning of the association's position in the Greater Montreal financial community and in the CFA Institute's international network, and prepared the ground for the implementation of new strategic orientations.

Three New Recruits to the CFA Montréal Board of Directors

During its Annual General Meeting, CFA Montréal took the opportunity to announce the new composition of its Board of Directors. The new directors elected this year are:

Julie-Andrée Côté , CFA

, CFA Jean-François Tremblay , CFA

, CFA Haig Vanlian , CFA

They will join forces with:

Lise Estelle Brault , CFA

, CFA Michel Charron , CFA

, CFA Frederick Chenel , CFA

, CFA Tamara Close , CFA

, CFA Julie Ducharme , CFA

, CFA Ludovic Dumas , CFA

The members of the CFA Montréal Executive Committee are:

Odrée Ducharme , CFA, President

, CFA, President Sandy Poiré , CFA, Vice President

, CFA, Vice President Thomas Gagné , CFA, Treasurer

, CFA, Treasurer Jean-Bastien Auger , CFA, Secretary

, CFA, Secretary Carl Robert , CFA, Past President

"This new board combines the diverse expertise of each of its members. I look forward to working with them to promote and enhance the CFA designation, and its values of ethics and professional excellence," said Jo-Ann Hajdamacha.

CFA Montréal would like to thank its outgoing directors for their significant contribution to the growth of the organization:

Sophie Palmer , CFA

, CFA Shahenda El Gindi , CFA

, CFA Salim Laaroussi , CFA

To view the full set of director profiles, please click here.

About CFA Montréal

Founded in 1950, CFA Montréal is part of the global network of CFA Institute member associations. These associations are global leaders in investment, promoting high standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Montreal represents the interests of nearly 3,000 investment professionals and 2,000 candidates through education, training, events, and professional development.

To learn more, visit cfamontreal.org.

