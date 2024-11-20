MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - To mark Financial Literacy Month, CFA Montréal presented JA Québec with a cheque in the amount of $211,900 at the InvestPact Symposium. This organization offers educational programs to promote a culture of investing through business and finance initiation programs. This philanthropic event, held on November 19, is a CFA Montréal initiative designed to unite Greater Montréal's investment community to improve young people's financial literacy.

From left to right: Jacinthe Figueredo (JA Québec), members of the InvestPact organizing committee, Thomas Gagné, CFA, Hugues Bessette, CFA, Yves Caron, CFA, and Ludovic Dumas, CFA, as well as Sandy Poiré, CFA, President of CFA Montréal. (CNW Group/CFA Montréal)

A survey by Welcome Spaces revealed that 40% of young Québecers fail a basic finance test. In response to this finding, CFA Montréal brought together 350 participants and key players in the local financial ecosystem who share common values: the next generation, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as financial education.

Current issues shaping the financial sector were discussed. Speakers included Philippe Laffont, Founder and Portfolio Manager at Coatue Management; Nadim Rizk, CFA, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at PineStone Asset Management Dominique Senequier, President and Founder of Ardian; and Macky Tall, Partner and Chair of Global Infrastructure at Group Carlyle. All the experts reiterated the crucial role of financial literacy in economic development and offered professional and human insights into their investment experience.

CFA Montréal would like to thank the volunteers, donors and partners who helped raise this significant sum, which will provide tangible support for the JA Québec educational programs selected in collaboration with CFA Montréal: RBC Global Asset Management, elite donors, as well as Addenda Capital, AltEx Capital, National Bank, Beneva, BMO, CDPQ, CN, Desjardins Global Asset Management, Fasken, Franklin Templeton, Innocap, Inovia Capital, KPMG, Pimco, SunLife, TransCanada Capital, ValSoft and Walter.

Quotes

"Our collaboration with JA Québec demonstrates our community's commitment to highlighting the importance of financial education for young people and its impact on the economy. This initiative lays the groundwork for a positive impact on financial literacy while aligning our goal to promote diversity within our field, notably by supporting women, cultural minorities, and disadvantaged populations. CFA Montréal, which brings together more than 3,500 investment professionals, is delighted with the positive impact of this project." — Sandy Poiré, CFA, President of CFA Montréal.

"The support of CFA Montréal and its partners will enable young Québecers to acquire essential skills in financial literacy, labour market preparation and entrepreneurship, giving them the foundation they need to build prosperous communities. With this commitment, we can inspire and build a world where every young person achieves their full potential in a global economy." — Jacinthe Figueredo, Acting President and CEO of JA Québec.

About CFA Montréal

Founded in 1950, CFA Montréal is part of the worldwide network of member associations of the CFA Institute. True global investment leaders, these associations promote high standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Montréal represents the interests of more than 3,500 investment professionals through education and 1,500 candidates, training, events and professional development. For more information, visit cfamontreal.org.

About JA Québec

Established in Québec in 1962, JA Québec is part of the worldwide network of Junior Achievement, a non-profit organization dedicated to financial and entrepreneurial education. As a world leader in this field, JA Québec is committed to promoting high standards of education and professional excellence for the benefit of society. The organization offers free educational programs for young people aged 10 to 18, focusing on work preparation, entrepreneurship and financial literacy. Thanks to the commitment of its volunteers, JA Québec inspires and prepares Québec's next generation by directly reaching thousands of young people. To find out more, visit jaquébec.org.

