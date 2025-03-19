MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark its 75th anniversary, CFA Montréal, the association representing the interests of more than 3,500 investment professionals in Greater Montréal, is unveiling the results of a survey revealing how they perceive and adapt to the current economic upheavals.

CFA Montréal is the first CFA local society established outside the United States and now the 10th largest in the world. It plays a leading role in the professional development of CFA® charterholders in the Québec financial industry.

"The journey of our profession over the past 75 years is truly inspiring, motivating us to embrace the future with ambition," says Jo-Ann Hajdamacha, Executive Director of CFA Montréal. "The CFA designation, globally recognized as a benchmark of excellence, remains crucial in addressing economic challenges. With over 1,500 candidates enrolling in the CFA program each year, we are proud to play an active role in shaping Montréal's financial future."

This anniversary occurs in an unstable economic context, marked by recent trade tensions between the United States and Canada. An internal survey of chartered financial analysts from CFA Montréal reveals that 84% of respondents are concerned about the potential impact of tariffs on the investment sector—about a third (32%) even say they are "very concerned".

Furthermore, 76% of respondents believe a global economic recession could occur due to political and economic factors. Faced with these uncertainties, 39% of the association's charterholders, are considering increasing the diversification of their portfolios towards emerging or international markets. Interestingly, the younger generations seem more inclined to turn to these emerging markets, while their elders prefer to opt for safe-haven assets like gold or government bonds.

From Pioneering Beginnings to Today's Technological Revolutions

Celebrating 75 years of history is also an opportunity to highlight the evolution of women in the financial sector and to reflect on the technological revolutions that have shaped the profession. In 1963, Margaret E. Cameron, a member of CFA Montréal, was among the first six women in the world to obtain the prestigious CFA designation, paving the way for greater diversity in the profession. Just as computer networks in the 1970s and the rise of the Internet in the 1990s transformed the financial sector, today, artificial intelligence (AI) plays an increasing role in the analysis of financial data and fraud detection. According to the chartered financial analysts surveyed, 81% consider AI to be a major factor likely to transform the financial sector in coming years.

Furthermore, 68% of respondents believe that financial education for the public is essential to improve their engagement and understanding of financial products. Aware of this need, CFA Montréal actively supports local initiatives such as the Bourstad competition and JA Québec Educational Programs, encouraging financial literacy and a healthy investment culture among the next generations.

"At the core of our mission are values like empowering the next generation, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, and advancing financial literacy," emphasizes Sandy Poiré, CFA, President of CFA Montréal. "The survey results highlight the importance of our members adapting their practices in response to evolving economic realities and embracing societal shifts such as sustainable finance and technological advancements like AI. Our 75th anniversary presents a perfect opportunity to welcome these transformations with the expertise that defines our CFA charterholders."

Survey highlights:

- 76% of respondents believe that global political movements, particularly in the United States, China and the Middle East, will transform the global economy over the next 12 months.

- In the face of current economic uncertainties, 28% plan to increase their cash holdings, while 24% will turn to safe-haven assets such as gold or government bonds.

- Over a one-year horizon, 27% believe that the bond and credit markets will face significant challenges.

- At the same time, 63% consider that cyber threats represent a growing risk for financial institutions and require increased vigilance.

- A depreciation of the Canadian dollar is considered likely by 59% of participants over the next year.

- Only 22% believe that cryptocurrencies will play a more important role in the global financial system in the future.

- In addition, 63% anticipate a rise in the anti-ESG movement in the financial sector over the coming year.

The survey was conducted online by CFA Montréal among 3,338 members from February 17 to March 11, 2025, and 217 of them responded.

About CFA Montréal

Founded in 1950, CFA Montréal is part of the worldwide network of member associations of the CFA Institute. True global investment leaders, these associations promote high standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Montréal represents the interests of close to 3,500 investment professionals through education and 1,500 candidates, training, events and professional development. For more information, visit cfamontreal.org.

SOURCE CFA Montréal

Information : Eric Aach, [email protected], 514-569-3594