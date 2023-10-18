Notice - MITHAQ CANADA INC. and AIMIA INC., File No. 2023-28

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - On October 18, 2023, the Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to sections 8, 21.7, 104 and 127 of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5, to consider the Application filed by Mithaq Canada Inc. dated October 17, 2023, requesting an order to cease trade Aimia Inc.'s shareholder rights plan and private placement and other relief related to the private placement.

A preliminary attendance will be held on October 19, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 18, 2023 and the Application dated October 17, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]