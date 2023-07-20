Notice - MILLER BERNSTEIN LLP, File No. 2023-2

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Applicant, Miller Bernstein LLP, withdraws its Application in the above named matter.

Take notice that the attendance scheduled to be heard on August 3, 2023 will not proceed as scheduled.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated July 20, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

