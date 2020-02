Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

PARAMOUNT EQUITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION, SILVERFERN SECURED MORTGAGE FUND, SILVERFERN SECURED MORTGAGE LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, GTA PRIVATE CAPITAL INCOME FUND, GTA PRIVATE CAPITAL INCOME LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, SILVERFERN GP INC., PARAMOUNT ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL CORPORATION, PACC AINSLIE CORPORATION, PACC COSTIGAN CORPORATION, PACC CRYSTALLINA CORPORATION, PACC DACEY CORPORATION, PACC GOULAIS CORPORATION, PACC HARRIET CORPORATION, PACC MAJOR MACK CORPORATION, PACC MAPLE CORPORATION, PACC MULCASTER CORPORATION, PACC REGENT CORPORATION, PACC SCUGOG CORPORATION, PACC SECHELT CORPORATION, PACC SHAVER CORPORATION, PACC SIMCOE CORPORATION, PACC THOROLD CORPORATION, PACC WILSON CORPORATION, TRILOGY MORTGAGE GROUP INC., TRILOGY EQUITIES GROUP LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, MARC RUTTENBERG, RONALD BRADLEY BURDON and MATTHEW LAVERTY, File No. 2019-12

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Take notice that the dates for the hearing on the merits in the above-named matter have changed.

The hearing on the merits shall commence at 10:00 a.m. on March 2, 2020 and continue on March 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, and 30, 2020.

The hearing dates March 4 and 13, 2020 are vacated.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

