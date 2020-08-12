Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

ESW CAPITAL, LLC and OPTIVA INC., File No. 2020-26

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - On August 12, 2020 the Commission issued a Notice of Hearing pursuant to Section 104 of the Securities Act, RSO 1990, c S.5 to consider the Application filed by ESW Capital, LLC dated August 6, 2020, requesting an order granting exemptive relief from the requirement set forth in section 2.29.1(c) of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

The hearing will be held on August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated August 12, 2020 and the Application dated August 6, 2020 are available at www.osc.gov.on.ca

