Notice - CAPITAL MARKETS TRIBUNAL ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO ITS RULES OF PROCEDURE AND FORMS

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 15, 2023, the Capital Markets Tribunal amended Rule 23 of its Rules of Procedure and Forms (Rules) to allow for hearings and parts of hearings to proceed both electronically (i.e., by teleconference or videoconference or both) or with some or all hearing participants physically present in one of the Tribunal's hearing rooms located at 20 Queen St. West on the 17th floor.

The mode of hearing is within the discretion of the Panel. All currently scheduled hearings will proceed in the mode specified, unless the Panel orders otherwise.

A copy of the Rules dated March 15, 2023, is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/resources.

