Nothing sums up summer like a FREE Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day

Happy 7-Eleven Day Canada! To celebrate, Canadians get a treat – on July 11, enjoy a FREE Slurpee

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Is it weird for us to throw our own party? We don't think so. Join us at your neighbourhood 7-Eleven® on July 11 (that's today!) and enjoy a FREE small Slurpee®. If you've never had one you're in for a mind-blowing and flavourful experience.

One of Canada's largest product giveaways with over 800,000 free small Slurpee drinks poured this birthday.

On 7-Eleven Day, 7Rewards® members get wings for just 71 cents. True story. Not to mention members also get +711 Bonus Points with the scan of their FREE Small Slurpee.

And the good vibes don't stop there. Because 7 people will win free Slurpee for a year! All 365 days, in fact. Enter by following @7ElevenCanada and @SlurpeeCanada on Instagram or TikTok. Then all you have to do is post a pic or video of your fave Slurpee memory on the socials with #Slurpee7ElevenDay for a chance to win. Hurry – contest closes July 14, 2024!

"I remember sipping Slurpee all summer long as a kid — it's an iconic Canadian tradition," remarks Marc Goodman, VP & General Manager 7-Eleven Canada. "A free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day is how we thank our customers. Let's bring back those sweet summertime memories and help make new ones."

Come try our newest & exclusive Slurpee flavours on 7-Eleven Day, and all Summer long: Mountain Dew Pitch Black. It's the bold taste of Mountain Dew with a twist of citrus flavour and dark fruit. Of course, you'll find our other summer exclusive new faves, Strawberry Lemonade and Tropical Passionfruit, and classics ready to go on repeat, like Cream Soda and Mountain Dew Blue Shock and only at 7-Eleven.

The hype is real. Don't miss 7-Eleven Day on July 11 at every single 7-Eleven in Canada!

About 7-Eleven Canada

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Canada also offers high-quality fresh, locally-made sandwiches, salads, and cut fruit, as well as pizza - hot from the oven in minutes 24/7, flaky croissants and cookies made fresh in-store daily, and at select stores, Crispy Classic Chicken® made fresh in-store daily. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand with 7-Select products at an outstanding value. With the 7-Eleven app customers can earn and redeem points for free food, drinks or even pay with points through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order for delivery or in-store pick-up with 7Now®, or scan, pay & go with convenient Mobile Checkout. Learn more at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social @7ElevenCanada & @SlurpeeCanada on TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

