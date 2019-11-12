Note to Editors - The Canadian Space Agency is recruiting junior astronauts!

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Space Agency's (CSA) Junior Astronauts campaign is in full swing! Introduced for the 2019–2020 school year, the campaign allows young Canadians in grades 6 to 9 to put their knowledge and skills to the test – and to discover what it takes to become an astronaut.

Over 700 teachers, educators and youth organization leaders across Canada have already signed up. Use our interactive map to find out which schools and organizations are participating!

About the campaign

Thirty-eight activities designed for schools and youth organizations are featured on the CSA website, in the Junior Astronauts portal.

Participating schools and youth organizations will have the opportunity to win a visit from an astronaut or a space expert in spring 2020 (visits will take place in each province and territory).

The campaign will culminate in summer 2020. Junior Astronauts from across Canada will have a chance to take part in a space training camp with astronauts, scientists and engineers at the CSA!

