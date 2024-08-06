NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE EXPANDS ITS MILITARY APPRECIATION PROGRAM TO CANADIAN ARMED FORCES

- Canadian Active Service Members, Veterans and Their Dependents Now Eligible to Participate in NCL's Landmark Program -

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, is proud to announce the expansion of its Military Appreciation Program offering program eligibility to active Canadian service members, veterans and their dependents from the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force and Canadian Coast Guard. Beginning today, eligible members of the Canadian armed forces will receive special onboard experiences, amenities, and a 10 percent cruise fare discount across all sailings on all ships throughout the entire NCL fleet.

Norwegian Cruise Line expands its Military Appreciation Program to eligible members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

"The NCL family is committed to supporting the military community, and it is an honor to expand the benefits of our Military Appreciation Program to our allies in Canada," said David J. Herrera, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard and is the President of Norwegian Cruise Line. "It is a privilege to welcome men and women who have bravely served their countries, along with their families, on board our ships."

Norwegian Cruise Line launched its Military Appreciation Program in November 2022 to recognize active U.S. service members, veterans and retired military and their spouses with a 10 percent discount on their cruise fares for all sailings across the NCL fleet. The ongoing offer can be combined with the Company's guest-favorite Free at Sea package, which provides guests the opportunity to enhance their dream vacation with unlimited open bar, specialty dining, shore excursion credit and more. In addition, military guests and their families receive special amenities and experiences once board, including an invitation to a special on-board reception, a welcome packet, and more.

Service members are validated through ID.me, a secure digital identity network that allows active and retired U.S. military members and Canadian armed forces to verify their identity once, and never have to re-verify their identity again across any organization where ID.me is accepted. Those already registered with ID.me will be one step closer to booking their deserved cruise vacation under the Military Appreciation Program.

"The expansion of our Military Appreciation Program is a testament to our organization's passion for supporting and giving back to military service members," said Derek Lloyd, Norwegian Cruise Line's Canada-based Vice President of Sales for North America. "Fostering a sense of community and providing military members with a welcoming environment to relax with family and friends is an honor for Norwegian Cruise Line."

The company has also recently expanded the eligibility of the program to add two additional United States uniformed services branches, the NOAA Corps (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

The NCL Military Appreciation Program was developed by veterans, for veterans, and seeks to set the cruise industry standard for supporting and engaging with U.S. and Canadian military service members. In just under two years, more than 190,000 military members have registered for the program, and more than 150,000 of those registered participants have booked a cruise vacation with NCL.

To learn more about Norwegian Cruise Line's Military Appreciation Program, including how to register, visit www.ncl.com/ca/en/military.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 19-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

[email protected]