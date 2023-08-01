YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home. Investments in safe, inclusive, and stable housing help Canadians experiencing or at risk of homelessness access the community-based supports they need, in order to make housing their reality.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Paulie Chinna, Minister responsible for Housing Northwest Territories, and Eleanor Young, President and CEO of Housing Northwest Territories, announced federal funding of $860,180 through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy for two homelessness prevention projects in Indigenous communities.

Through Housing Northwest Territories, the Government of Canada provided the Inuvik Homeless and Warming Shelter with $532,590 for essential upgrades and operations. This funding supports Indigenous-focused programming, provides emergency shelter beds and referral services.

The K'asho Got'ine Housing Society in Fort Good Hope received $327,590 for the Ka'du'yi'le Supportive Living Program. Capital upgrades are being made to the supportive living men's transition home to ensure it remains safe and secure. Funding also supports programming, housing and referral services.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home. Canadians experiencing homelessness are among our country's most vulnerable and we must ensure they are not left behind. Our government is proud to partner with northern organizations running vital programs to prevent and address homelessness in communities across the Northwest Territories. The programs we're investing in aren't just paths to a roof—they are building safer, better lives, leaving no one behind."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Housing Northwest Territories' mission is to increase the wellbeing of individuals and communities by providing fair access to quality housing supports for people who need it most. This can only be accomplished through partnerships like these, with federal funding supporting the projects that are making a difference in our residents' lives. The Inuvik Homeless and Warming Shelter provides a safe place for those in need, and this funding will support the important programs and services it provides."

Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for Housing Northwest Territories

"Reaching Home is so important for the K'asho Got'ine Housing Society to be able to effectively operate our Kaduyile men's transition home. This is one of the first homes of its kind in a small community in the Northwest Territories, run by and for our community. In most cases, people from small communities like Fort Good Hope who need housing supports and integrated case management need to leave their home community to get that support. Reaching Home has allowed our residents in need of housing supports to stay in Fort Good Hope where they can continue to be surrounded by their family and friends and remain connected to their culture."

Arthur Tobac, Business Manager at the K'asho Got'ine Housing Society

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that is investing over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Launched in April 2019, Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada. This program provides direct support and funding to Designated Communities (urban centres), Indigenous communities, territorial communities and rural and remote communities across Canada to help them address their local homelessness needs.

The Strategy also supports the goals of the National Housing Strategy, in particular, to support the most vulnerable Canadians in maintaining safe, stable and affordable housing and to reduce chronic homelessness nationally by 50 percent by fiscal year 2027 to 2028.

The Government of Canada is investing nearly $4 billion over nine years to address homelessness through Reaching Home. This includes funding invested through the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the 2020 Fall Economic Statement; Budget 2021 and Budget 2022.

is investing nearly over nine years to address homelessness through Reaching Home. This includes funding invested through the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the 2020 Fall Economic Statement; Budget 2021 and Budget 2022. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

