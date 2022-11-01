Northwest Territories artist featured on Purolator limited-edition holiday box

2022 holiday box collection showcases local talent and supports Northwest Territories food banks

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Margeaux Guile from the Northwest Territories. Once again, last year's artists each nominated a local artist to design the holiday boxes.

The unique boxes provide a festive way to ship during the holidays. This year's collection spotlights the diverse ways families and communities eat, drink and celebrate the season together.

Purolator unveiled its 2022 limited-edition holiday box designs that celebrate emerging Canadian artists, including Margeaux Guile from the Northwest Territories. As part of this year’s campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to the Salvation Army Northwest Territories through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. (CNW Group/Purolator Inc.)

Guile is an illustrator and graphic designer from Yellowknife, N.W.T. She is inspired by the warmth good company brings throughout dark winter days.

"I've shown traditional foods gathered in the winter and orange light spilling out of the cabin to show the warmth we seek when we gather together in the winter," said artist Margeaux Guile. "People are shown baking, playing cards and enjoying snacks together. I also highlighted gatherings in small places that occur when no one wants to be outside. Dogs help people in the territory travel and gather food – they are required for holiday get-togethers in the Northwest Territories."

Artists from the Northwest Territories, Morgan Zoe and Melanie Jewell, have also been featured on past Purolator's holiday boxes.

Supporting Northwest Territories food banks

As part of this year's campaign, Purolator is donating $5,000 to the Salvation Army Northwest Territories through its Purolator Tackle Hunger® program. This is to help ensure everyone in the Northwest Territories has access to nutritious meals during the holidays. Since 2003, the grassroots program has delivered more than 18 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks.

The Salvation Army Northwest Territories provides direct, compassionate and hands-on service to those who need help in the community. The organization supplies food hampers consisting of non-perishable, and where possible, perishable food items to supplement individuals and families

"No one should go hungry in our community and because of rising costs, the demands on our services have never been greater," said Lieutenant Jason Brinson, Executive Director, The Salvation Army Northwest Territories. "With support from Purolator and the community, we can ensure that there is adequate food for everyone this holiday season."

All holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and select Mobile Quick Stop locations. For more information on the artists and how Purolator is delivering for the holidays, visit purolator.com/holidayspirit.

