Northumberland Land Trust and Ducks Unlimited Canada secure new nature reserve to protect rare Ontario wetland

Bordering the south side of the 401 Highway, the property provides critical habitat for waterfowl and many species at risk including bats, monarch butterflies, and three species of turtle. Peatlands, including fens, are types of wetlands considered rare in southern Ontario. Peatlands are globally important ecosystems known for their ability to store more carbon in their soil than other types of ecosystems. DUC and NLT are thrilled to partner on this co-purchase to ensure the ecosystem remains healthy and productive long into the future.

"This acquisition will protect vital habitats for species at risk and create a lasting natural area that will provide flood protection and water filtration for the community," said Marie-Paule Godin, DUC's Manager of Provincial Operations for Ontario. "We are grateful to partner with the Northumberland Land Trust to conserve this important ecological asset."

The successful purchase of this property was made possible by the generous support of private donors, as well as the financial support from Ontario Conservation Accelerator, Environment and Climate Change Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund, the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grants administered by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Ducks Unlimited Inc., and state agencies through the Fall Flights Partnership.

"This acquisition is a major milestone in the growth of Northumberland Land Trust. We are so grateful to our many supporters who raised almost $200,000 in less than three months." said Rob Kennedy, President of the Northumberland Land Trust. "With our partner, Ducks Unlimited Canada, we are able to purchase this natural habitat and protect it forever."

Through this committed partnership, DUC and NLT will ensure the long-term conservation of the wetland as an integral part of the local ecosystem. NLT will take the lead in managing the property, while DUC will assist with future wetland restoration efforts. Given the ecological significance and its proximity to major infrastructure, the Biddy Creek Wetland Nature Reserve will not be open for recreational activities.

In southern Ontario, up to 70% of wetlands have been destroyed or degraded, with as much as 95% lost in densely populated areas. Wetlands play a crucial role in protecting against flooding, drought, and climate change. They also support hundreds of species by providing safe places to feed, shelter, and raise young, while cleaning the water in our lakes, rivers, and beaches. As wetlands disappear, so too do the many benefits they provide.

The acquisition of this property by DUC and NLT will help protect this important habitat, ensuring it remains a key ecological and community asset, contributing to flood management, carbon storage and water filtration in an increasingly developed region.

Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

Northumberland Land Trust

The Northumberland Land Trust is committed to preserving the natural heritage of Northumberland County. Its mandate is to establish, maintain and manage protected areas. The Northumberland Land Trust is a not for profit, charitable organization, which accepts donations of land, enters into conservation agreements for the permanent protection of natural landscapes, forests, farms and waterways and provides public education and information on land conservation tools. The Trust also raises funds to purchase land in Northumberland County, Ontario, Canada for the purposes of conservation. The Trust is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors representing a cross section of the community including landowners, farmers, business people and professionals. To learn more visit nltrust.ca

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Canada's Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund (NSCSF) is a $1.4 billion, ten-year fund (2021–2031) administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada to help conserve, restore, and enhance the management of ecosystems such as wetlands, peatlands, forests, and grasslands, in order to help tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. The NSCSF focuses on three main objectives: (1) conserving carbon-rich ecosystems at high risk of conversion to other uses that would release their stored carbon; (2) improving land management practices to reduce their greenhouse gas emission-causing impacts on Canada's ecosystems; and (3) restoring degraded ecosystems. Overall, these projects will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and increased carbon sequestration, while also providing benefits for biodiversity and human well-being.

