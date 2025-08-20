Ducks Unlimited Canada takes a fresh angle with "Hooked on Habitat" sweepstakes

Hooked on Habitat connects passion with purpose. Anglers can enter the sweepstakes to help conserve and restore the very habitats that support strong fish populations, clean waterways and vibrant recreational spaces. Each entry provides a chance to win "reel" great prizes ranging in value from $500 to $27,000. Ticket purchase packs include seven for $50, three tickets for $25 and single tickets for $10. Over the next six weeks, three grand prizes will be available to be won along with five early bird draws.

Ticket purchases support DUC's innovative wetland conservation and restoration efforts nationwide. With Canada's cherished fishing spots increasingly threatened by pollution, invasive species, habitat loss and degradation, the DUC sweepstakes provides anglers with an opportunity to give back to the ecosystems they value most.

Fishing is woven into Canada's cultural fabric, from its importance and significance to Indigenous communities to its place as a cherished national pastime. Wetlands offer spawning, nursery and foraging habitats for many fish species. DUC is leading innovative wetland research, restoration and conservation efforts to ensure these valuable habitats continue to support thriving fish populations across the country as well as the communities that depend on them.

Hooked on Habitat prizes and draw schedule

The campaign launched on Aug. 18, 2025. Sweepstakes entries close on Oct. 12, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. The grand prize draws will be held on Oct. 15, 2025 at 12:01 p.m. CDT. Hooked on Habitat participants have a chance to win outstanding weekly prizes and impressive gear, including:

Week 1 - Early bird draws: One of two All-Ages Adventure Kits [Each kit value: ~$500.00 CAD]

Draw closes: August 31, 2025 - 11:59 p.m. CDT

Draw date: Sept. 3, 2025 - 12:01 p.m. CDT

Make memories that last a lifetime with this all-ages fishing gear bundle! Designed to get the whole crew casting, this prize pack includes a variety of easy-to-use rods, reels and tackle that are perfect for anglers of all skill levels. From first casts to family fishing adventures, it's everything you need to spark a lifelong love of the outdoors. Each kit includes:

2x Shakespeare spin caster kits

spin caster kits 2x Abu Garcia rod and reel combos

rod and reel combos 4x Berkley hats

Assorted tackle

Week 2 - Early bird draw: YETI Coldwater Kit [Value: $573.00 CAD]

Draw closes: Sept. 7, 2025 - 11:59 p.m. CDT

Draw date: Sept. 10, 2025 - 12:01 p.m. CDT

Gear up for your next adventure with this ultimate angler's prize pack! Whether you're casting lines at sunrise or kicking back at the cottage, the YETI Coldwater Kit has you covered. Perfect for long days on the lake, dock or trail. Built tough for the wild, just like you. Kit includes:

1 x Tundra 45 Wetlands Camo

1 x 20oz Travel Mug – Black Forest Green

1 x 20oz Tumbler – Black Forest Green

1 x 12oz Travel Bottle – Black Forest Green

Week 3 - Early bird draw: Rapala Cast & Catch Combo [Value: $1,010.00 CAD]

Draw closes: Sept. 14, 2025 - 11:59 p.m. CDT

Draw date: Sept. 17, 2025 - 12:01 p.m. CDT

Hook the ultimate haul with this premium Rapala fishing gear package! Featuring high-performance rods, reels, tackle, and more, this collection is built for serious days on the water. It's everything you need for unforgettable moments on the water, just add fish. Combo includes:

1 x 13 Fishing Myth Casting Rod 7'2 Medium Heavy

1 x 13 Fishing Concept A Gen 2 Baitcasting Reel

1 x Lithium Ion Cordless Fillet Knife Combo

10 x Crush City Customs Lure

1X Rapala UV Shirt

1x Rapala Cap

Week 4 - Early bird draw: GARMIN Navigator Pack [Value: $1,739.99 CAD ]

Draw closes: Sept. 21, 2025 - 11:59 p.m. CDT

Draw date: Sept. 24, 2025 - 12:01 p.m. CDT

Chart your course to the perfect catch with the Garmin ECHOMAP™ UHD2 9" sv. Featuring crystal-clear sonar, premium mapping and an easy-to-read touchscreen, this powerhouse puts you in command of the water. From hidden hotspots to trophy fish, you'll see it all—because knowing the water better than a local means reeling in more.

Week 5 - Early bird draw: Beretta Pursuit Pack [Value: $1,899.98 CAD ]

Draw closes: Sept. 28, 2025 - 11:59 p.m. CDT

Draw date: Oct. 1, 2025 - 12:01 p.m. CDT

Stay warm, dry, and ready for anything with this top-tier Beretta B-Xtreme GTX Jacket and Bib pants combo. Designed for the demands of life on the water, this rugged Gore-Tex® outerwear is built to handle early morning launches, windy casts and unexpected downpours. Whether you're reeling in a big one or waiting out the rain, this gear keeps you comfortable from dock to boat and back again.

Week 6 – One of three grand prize(s):

Draw closes: Oct. 12, 2025 - 11:59 p.m. CDT

Draw date: Oct. 15, 2025 – 12:01 p.m. CDT

Plummer's Arctic Circle Lodges Four-Day Fishing Adventure for Four [Value $27,000.00 CAD]

Trip for four to experience Canada's Northern Wilderness on a four-day, fly-in fishing adventure with world-famous operator, Plummer's Arctic Lodges. On this trip, you'll enjoy the pristine waters, untouched landscape and unparalleled fishing of Great Slave Lake, targeting Lake Trout and Arctic Grayling. Trips take place between June 22 to August 29, 2026, and include flights for the winner. Features:

4 roundtrip economy flights to Yellowknife with WestJet airlines and charter flight to the lodge.

with WestJet airlines and charter flight to the lodge. Private guest cabins with attached bathrooms

Fully guided fishing

Meals provided by a Red Seal Chef

TRACKER SUPER GUIDE™ V-16 T w/ 40 ELHPT FourStroke Mercury® Boat, motor, trailer provided by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Canada [Value: $24,000.00 CAD]

The new Super Guide V-16 Tiller is as wide open for possibilities as your day. Equipped with spacious storage, multiple seating locations, an intuitive and well-equipped gauge pod and reliable Mercury® power.

Princecraft Pond Package: 2023 Princecraft 1032 JON boat and 2024 Mercury 2.5 MH 4S outboard

[Value: $3,274 CAD]

Hit the water with this perfect Princecraft pond package powered by Mercury ® and J & B Cycle and Marine. This hardworking aluminum Princecraft Jon boat, equipped with a 2.5 horsepower Mercury outboard, is perfect for early mornings on the pond.

Click to learn more about the Hooked on Habitat sweepstakes, support clean water and wetland conservation. Options to enter with or without purchase are available at ducks.ca/fishing.

Resources

Visit: ducks.donordrive.com/hookedonhabitat

Support DUC conservation efforts with a purchase from our new DUCGear store

All proceeds from sales go to support DUC conservation efforts.

All proceeds from sales go to support DUC conservation efforts.

Enter the store

All proceeds from sales go to support DUC conservation efforts. Enter the store Watch now: Wetlands at work

Wetlands at work Media assets: Hooked on Habitat

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

